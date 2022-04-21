More than 50% of COVID-19 public health order violations in Alberta withdrawn

The locked doors of Fairview Baptist Church are seen in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 17, 2021. Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Tim Stephens says he will be in court next month for his three-day trial for violating the province's Public Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The locked doors of Fairview Baptist Church are seen in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 17, 2021. Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Tim Stephens says he will be in court next month for his three-day trial for violating the province's Public Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off 'so that not even a fly comes through.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina