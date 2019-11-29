CALGARY -- The attempt by a Calgary councillor to redirect funding away from a new arena toward other projects has failed in an 11-4 vote.

Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley announced the motion on Wednesday, saying that spending $290 million on a new arena was the wrong step to take given the current economic climate.

The motion was presented to council on Thursday and it was voted down Friday by a vote of 11-4.

Only Woolley, Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal, Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas and Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell voted in favour.

10 votes were needed for the motion to pass.

More to come…