Motion to reconsider arena deal fails in Calgary council vote
Coun. Woolley tweeted this image of the arena vote tracker following the defeat of his motion to change the terms of the arena deal. (@EWoolleyWard8)
CALGARY -- The attempt by a Calgary councillor to redirect funding away from a new arena toward other projects has failed in an 11-4 vote.
Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley announced the motion on Wednesday, saying that spending $290 million on a new arena was the wrong step to take given the current economic climate.
The motion was presented to council on Thursday and it was voted down Friday by a vote of 11-4.
Only Woolley, Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal, Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas and Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell voted in favour.
10 votes were needed for the motion to pass.
