CALGARY -- City council will be asked to reconsider investing $290 million in funding for a new arena and instead direct it toward the Green Line, a downtown police station and upgrades to affordable housing.

Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley will make the request with a notice of motion Thursday, but it will be a tough sell to his council colleagues.

"Council has said everything is on the table. We can’t, in good conscience, move forward with significant cuts to the budget without reconsidering the arena deal," Woolley said in a release. "Giving $290 million to the owners of the Calgary Flames in our current economic climate is both irresponsible and shortsighted.

"It’s been four months since council voted to move forward on the arena and I’m asking them to reconsider that decision when there are higher, city-building priorities."

In July, council voted in favour of a new, $550-million arena for the Calgary Flames — with the city and team's ownership group each contributing half — after just one week of public feedback.

An estimated $12.4 million is also needed for demolition of the current Saddledome and another $3 million for land and transactional fees, bringing the city's total to just over $290 million.

Woolley was one of four on council to vote against funding the arena, slated to be built just north of the current Saddledome, while 11 others voted in favour.

Coun. Jeff Davison, who chaired the committee that helped negotiate the deal, was blunt in his assessment of Woolley's motion.

"Absolultely not," he said when asked whether arena money should be diverted.

"This is about the capital budget, not the operating budget, which is what's before us. I think if you go back to July, all the pieces we knew about the economy then, are the same as they are right now. Council made a very proactive decision to move forward with the project that will have an extensive uplift for all Calgarians."

Woolley's motion will ask that $200 million in funding be redirected to the Green Line, $45 million go toward building a police station downtown and the remaining $45 million go toward the cost of deferred capital maintenance for Calgary Housing.

In July, council voted to continue working on the $4.9-billion Green Line, with the first leg slated to stretch from 126 Avenue S.E. to 16 Avenue N. The project currently includes plans for a tunnel under downtown and the Bow River.

Administrators previously said completion of the first stage has been pushed back to 2027.

City council is debating its 2020 budget this week, with three possible options on the table:

An already-approved 3.03 per cent tax hike

A 1.5 per cent tax hike

A zero per cent hike

The meetings began with a day-long public hearing on Monday and councillors are spending the rest of the week going over the options.

"Council has heard from Calgarians about the importance of public transit," said Woolley.

"The Green Line is a transformational project that would serve hundreds of thousands of Calgarians and the project is in jeopardy due to the province withholding funding."

Coun. Ward Sutherland was also dismissive of Woolley's idea.

"The $275-million, we get back, and with interest," he said.

"It is is fantastic investment ... we have to have investment with an ROI."

Woolley also pointed out Calgary is the only major city in North America without a downtown police station.

"With rising crime in downtown Calgary and across the city, it is the duty of elected officials to ensure the safety of both people and property in our core."

“Building a police station downtown would provide a permanent police presence and would help alleviate the safety concerns I hear from citizens and business owners every day.”

And funding upgrades to Calgary housing will help future generations, argued Woolley.

“I don’t want children to grow up in a city that prioritizes subsidies for NHL team owners, but ignores those who can’t afford a place to live or a way to get around our city."

Coun. Jeromy Farkas will second Woolley's motion.

"Based on what I've been hearing from my resiidents, we can't proceed at this time," he said.

"We have so many other pressing needs in our community. I made pretty clear (in July) I don't think it was the best deal at the time and I think it was something we should have held up on."