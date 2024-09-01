Motorcyclist hospitalized following Saturday night collision

One person was injured Saturday night in a collision involving a motorcycle and a second vehicle in southeast Calgary.

A little past 9:30 p.m., paramedics responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at 52 Street and Auburn Meadows Drive S.E. involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, an EMS spokesperson confirmed.

Upon arrival, EMS transported the motorcyclist to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but otherwise stable and non life-threatening condition.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.