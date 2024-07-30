CALGARY
Calgary

    • Motorcyclist sent to hospital following 17th Avenue crash

    A motorcycle is seen lying on its side following a crash on 17th Avenue at 35th Street in Calgary on July 30, 2024. (CTV News) A motorcycle is seen lying on its side following a crash on 17th Avenue at 35th Street in Calgary on July 30, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in southwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

    The crash, between the motorcycle and an SUV, occurred around 4:15 p.m. on 17th Avenue at 35th Street S.W., in the Killarney-Glengarry area.

    Calgary police said the motorcyclist sustained head and leg injuries.

    Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed an adult was taken to hospital in serious condition. Another patient, a child, was treated and is in stable, non-life threatening condition.

    At the scene, a damaged motorcycle could be seen lying on its side next to a Jeep in the middle of 17th Avenue.

    Emergency crews closed 17th Avenue between 35th Street and 37th Street as police investigated.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

