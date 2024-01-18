Mount Royal University holds free cooking classes for students on a budget

Mount Royal University will be holding a series of free cooking classes to help students enhance their culinary skills while also making the most of a meager budget amid inflated grocery prices.

The NourishU series, offered exclusively for students, teaches participants how to budget, shop and cook.

The three-hour classes are scheduled for Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 15 and each have different menus.

At the Jan. 19 class, students will cook chicken and vegetable stir-fry with rice, while the Feb. 16 class will focus on tofu satay with noodles. The March 15 class will see students cookchicken and vegetable soup with biscuits.

Not only will students in the course learn how to sharpen their budget acumen, they'll also get a $100 grocery gift card and some cooking essentials, like a cutting board.

Though the Jan. 19 class is full, you can sign up for a wait list.

MRU says more course dates are coming soon.