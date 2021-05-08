Advertisement
Mounties seize modified BB gun from Stoney Nakoda man
Published Saturday, May 8, 2021 10:00AM MDT
Stoney Nakoda RCMP arrested a man they found in possession of an illegal firearm. (File)
Share:
CALGARY -- RCMP say charges have been laid against a Stoney Nakoda man who they say was armed with a BB gun he had modified to fire real bullets.
Officials responded to a report of a man with a gun in the community on April 12.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect as well as a BB gun near him.
Upon closer examination, authorities found the gun had been retrofitted to fire .22 calibre bullets.
Robert Nelson Rabbit, of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, was arrested and charged with:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon when knowing it's possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo without licence/registration
He is scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial court on May 25.