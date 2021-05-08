CALGARY -- RCMP say charges have been laid against a Stoney Nakoda man who they say was armed with a BB gun he had modified to fire real bullets.

Officials responded to a report of a man with a gun in the community on April 12.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect as well as a BB gun near him.

Upon closer examination, authorities found the gun had been retrofitted to fire .22 calibre bullets.

Robert Nelson Rabbit, of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, was arrested and charged with:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon when knowing it's possession is unauthorized

Possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo without licence/registration

He is scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial court on May 25.