CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating but have already made a number of arrests in connection with a stabbing incident near the Marlborough LRT station.

Police say officers were called to the area just before midnight for reports of a fight.

After investigating the call, officers soon located the victim at a residential area near the LRT station.

EMS also responded to the location, finding a man in his 30s suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

A number of people have been arrested, but no charges have been laid.

The investigation into the incident, which may have occurred on the LRT platform or somewhere onboard the train, is still underway.