Cochrane RCMP lay charges in human trafficking investigation

Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

In early February, Cochrane RCMP launched an investigation into potential sex trafficking.

"The complainant who came forward reported that she had been the victim of human and sex trafficking at the hands of a male she had met over an online dating site," said Sgt. Matt Pumphrey of the Cochrane RCMP.

After a brief consensual relationship, the victim told police the man began to traffick her.

Pumphrey said between 2004 and 2007, the male arranged meetings between her and other males, drove her to the locations, collected money and took her to other appointments.

The appointments took place throughout Calgary and Cochrane, he said.

Over the nine-month investigation, police discovered more victims who corroborated the evidence presented by the initial victim.

On Nov. 7, a 47-year-old Cochrane man was arrested and charged with human trafficking, receiving benefits from the trafficking of a person, sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and extortion.

"As we have seen with this investigation, human trafficking isn't something that is happening elsewhere," Pumphrey said.

"It can and is happening around us."

His next court appearance is in Cochrane on Nov. 26.