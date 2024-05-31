Multiple vehicles damaged in Huntington Hills crash

Residents in the northwest Calgary community of Huntington Hills were out early Friday morning assessing the damage to their vehicles after a big crash.

Multiple cars were heavily damaged in the incident, with several more sustaining minor damage on Hunterview Drive N.W.

Neighbours tell CTV News the crash took place at about 4:30 a.m.

"Our curtains were closed, but we just heard the engine and screeching tires, then a big crash," said Colin Young, who lives on the street.

"They certainly made a mess here, that's for sure."

Young says he's lived in his home for eight years and has had his car hit before, but it was nothing like this.

They say their cars were parked along the street and were hit by someone driving by.

Five cars are heavily damaged, with some being hit so hard they were pushed onto the sidewalk.

Shattered glass, popped tires and other car parts littered the road.

The people who live on the street spent much of the morning outside talking to their insurance providers.

As of 6 a.m., the cars were being put on flatbeds and traffic could make its way by.

CTV News has reached out to police, but it's not clear if any there were any arrests or injuries.