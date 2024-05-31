Multiple vehicles damaged in Huntington Hills crash
Residents in the northwest Calgary community of Huntington Hills were out early Friday morning assessing the damage to their vehicles after a big crash.
Multiple cars were heavily damaged in the incident, with several more sustaining minor damage on Hunterview Drive N.W.
Neighbours tell CTV News the crash took place at about 4:30 a.m.
"Our curtains were closed, but we just heard the engine and screeching tires, then a big crash," said Colin Young, who lives on the street.
"They certainly made a mess here, that's for sure."
Young says he's lived in his home for eight years and has had his car hit before, but it was nothing like this.
They say their cars were parked along the street and were hit by someone driving by.
Five cars are heavily damaged, with some being hit so hard they were pushed onto the sidewalk.
Shattered glass, popped tires and other car parts littered the road.
The people who live on the street spent much of the morning outside talking to their insurance providers.
As of 6 a.m., the cars were being put on flatbeds and traffic could make its way by.
CTV News has reached out to police, but it's not clear if any there were any arrests or injuries.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 11 ET Following Trump's conviction in hush money case, he is set to hold news conference
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee will likely look to cast the conviction and his campaign in a new light.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend
An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like 'Rebel Moon' and 'How I Met Your Mother' has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.
ANALYSIS Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says
Now that the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial has made the historic decision to convict him, the judge overseeing the case will soon face a monumental choice: whether to sentence the 2024 Republican presidential candidate to time behind bars.
Reactions pour in to Donald Trump's first-ever felony conviction for a former U.S. president
After hours of deliberations, a jury of Donald Trump's New York City peers convicted him on 34 counts, making him the first the former U.S. president in history with a felony conviction.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
Liberal government's own polling said Canadians worried about drug decriminalization
Months before British Columbia sought to scale back its drug decriminalization pilot project, the federal government's own polling suggested to officials that a majority of Canadians believed the policy would lead to an increase in overdoses.
Canadian economy misses Q1 growth forecast; April GDP likely up 0.3%
The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.7 per cent in the first quarter, missing forecasts, and real gross domestic product likely rose 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis in April, data showed on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton
A man serving time for manslaughter escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre in Edmonton around noon on Thursday.
-
Edmonton Oilers looking for a road win in decisive Game 5 against Dallas Stars
The Florida Panthers are a victory away from securing a berth in the Stanley Cup final and the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a road win in a pivotal Game 5 at Dallas.
-
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
Lethbridge
-
Preliminary hearing set for man accused in deadly 2022 Nanton stabbing
A preliminary hearing has been set in a deadly stabbing in Nanton from December 2022.
-
Wet conditions causing slight delays for City of Lethbridge crews to mow boulevards, parks
The wet start to May has the City of Lethbridge's parks department delayed mowing in the city.
-
Brooks Bandits gearing up for BCHL Rocky Mountain Challenge
Just over a week ago, the Brooks Bandits were crowned BCHL Alberta division champions. Now, they have their eyes on another prize.
Vancouver
-
Evicted tenant made 'joke' of dispute resolution process, B.C. court hears
A B.C. tenant abused the province's dispute resolution process by uploading a "rude and profane picture" instead of a document to an online portal, according to a recent court decision.
-
'Unprecedented': Human smuggling from B.C. to U.S. soars, using train, Uber and foot
American prosecutors and law enforcement officers say they're dealing with a huge increase in human smuggling from British Columbia.
-
Vancouver mayor wants to limit property tax increases, but questions remain over implications
Property taxes always seem to go up, but there's a discussion in Vancouver about just how far next year's increase should go.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
-
B.C. government to pay for COVID-19 drug Paxlovid after feds drop coverage
British Columbia will cover the cost of an antiviral drug aimed at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as the federal government ends its coverage.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers vote 55% against newest proposed offer
Saskatchewan teachers have rejected the latest offer from the province that would have seen an end to a contract dispute that has now surpassed one year.
-
Saskatoon forced to apply new levy as province dumps cost of school land purchases
An upcoming land levy for all new single-family home builds in Saskatoon sparked plenty of debate over government responsibilities, and raised affordability concerns at City Hall on Wednesday.
-
Canadian economy misses Q1 growth forecast; April GDP likely up 0.3%
The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.7 per cent in the first quarter, missing forecasts, and real gross domestic product likely rose 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis in April, data showed on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers vote 55% against newest proposed offer
Saskatchewan teachers have rejected the latest offer from the province that would have seen an end to a contract dispute that has now surpassed one year.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil new look ahead of 2024 season
The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled a new alternate uniform and logo Thursday evening at a special event inside The Rider Store at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'Disappointed': Sask. tire company hoping to stay afloat after losing recycling duties to American firm
All scrap tires in Saskatchewan will soon be recycled by an American firm with the NDP saying a California company, who already recycles tires in the southern part of the province, now getting a contract to handle the north as well.
Toronto
-
Almost $12K U.S. goes missing in cyberspace when wire transfer gets lost
Wiring funds using your bank is usually a safe thing to do and most transactions happen without any problems, but sometimes a wire transfer can be rejected or go missing and getting your money back is not always easy.
-
Blue Jays unveil new jerseys at launch party in downtown Toronto
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled their newest jersey design at a release party on King Street West Thursday night.
-
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
-
Montreal church worker humiliated after alleged police racial profiling
Charlene Hunte says she was on her way to the Union United Church in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood when suddenly she was stopped by police.
-
Christiane Ayotte, Quebec pioneer in the fight against doping, retires
Quebec chemist Christiane Ayotte, a leading figure in the fight against doping, has officially announced her retirement.
Atlantic
-
Oh, deer: Animal surprises bar patrons in Halifax
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
-
Prices at the pumps down slightly in the Maritimes
Gas prices decreased slightly overnight in the Maritimes, though the price of diesel increased on Prince Edward Island.
-
Why some Maritimers are ditching smartphones and social media
Some Maritimers are ditching their smartphones and social media accounts in an effort to cut back on screen time.
Winnipeg
-
'Busiest place in the country': Several film productions set to take over Winnipeg this summer
Action film ‘Nobody’ shot to the top of the box office in 2021 and star Bob Odenkirk is coming back to Manitoba this summer to shoot the sequel – but ‘Nobody 2’ isn’t the only Hollywood flick filming here in the coming months.
-
Province to cover housing, food for displaced Birchwood Terrace residents
The provincial government says it will provide housing and meals for the 250 residents evacuated from a St. James apartment complex earlier this month.
-
Woman wants changes after dog mauled in off-leash park
A Winnipeg woman is hoping changes will come to city dog parks following a tragic incident earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
'Animals have no where to go': Baby moose on the loose in Beaverbrook in Kanata
A baby moose has been spotted Friday morning in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood of Kanata by a mother as she was dropping her daughter at daycare.
-
LRT axle redesign 'paused' while Alstom awaits further guidance from RTG: Source
The previously proposed axle redesign for the light rail vehicles on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT is not off the table, despite a city report suggesting otherwise, a source familiar with the matter tells CTV News Ottawa.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
The lineup for Canada's 157th birthday party in Ottawa and Gatineau has been released, with the main birthday celebrations set for LeBreton Flats Park for the third straight year.
Northern Ontario
-
Police involved in shooting death of northern Ont. man describe lingering trauma, lack of support
The northern Ontario police officers involved in a case that killed a man in crisis in 2020 say they were left on their own without mental health support following the tragedy.
-
Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?
A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.
-
After more than a decade, vexatious lawsuit against Soo Greyhounds thrown out
After 12 years of being in and out of court, an Ontario judge has ended a Sault Ste. Marie man’s bizarre attempt to force the Soo Greyhounds to give him free tickets.
Barrie
-
Nearly 60 charges laid, 2 arrested, after officer struck during attempted getaway
Two Barrie residents face nearly 60 charges after police say an officer was struck by a vehicle after approaching a driver slumped over the steering wheel in Oro-Medonte.
-
Investigation underway in OPP cruiser and vehicle collision
Just as schools are letting out, a busy area in Collingwood has been closed to traffic after a collision involving an OPP cruiser and another vehicle.
-
Duckling rescue at Wellington Plaza
Firefighters were called to rescue several ducklings that had fallen through a grate.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested, two victims hurt, following fight at Cambridge park: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested five teens after an alleged fight in Riverside Park.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
-
Employee taken to hospital, man arrested after robbery in Kitchener: WRPS
An employee was taken to hospital and a man was arrested following a robbery at a Kitchener store.
London
-
Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware fire cause determined
Investigators with Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office and the Goderich Fire Department have determined that the fire that levelled Watson's Home Hardware over the weekend was not intentionally set.
-
Fate of parents in sexual and physical abuse case now in the hands of the jury
After nine weeks of testimony and submissions, the fate of a mother and father charged in connection with a horrific child abuse case is now in the hands of a 12-person jury.
-
Closing arguments heard at sexual assault trial of former Woodstock mayor
With the Crown seeking three guilty verdicts and the defence asking for an acquittal, the closing arguments were submitted Thursday at the sexual assault trial of the former mayor of Woodstock.
Windsor
-
OPP seeking help in Tecumseh assault case
Essex County OPP officers are seeking public assistance to identify three suspects in an assault case in Tecumseh.
-
Windsor committee endorses 10 more red light cameras at city intersections
Members of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee have endorsed adding 10 red light cameras to intersections with high collision rates after seeing a reduction in collisions where these cameras already exist.
-
No more RenCen? General Motors CEO doesn’t rule out demolition
General Motors will move out of the Renaissance Center next year and, looking to the future, CEO Mary Barra doesn’t rule out the demolition of the building.