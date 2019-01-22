

CTV Calgary Staff





The lawyer for 23-year-old Nathan Gervais informed the presiding justice on Tuesday that the defence would not be presenting any evidence in the trial.

Gervais was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the November 2013 death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird outside of a Beltline nightclub.

For the last week-and-a-half, the Crown has been calling witnesses and presenting evidence to support their theory that Gervais retrieved a knife from his car before participating in the fatal attack on Strasser-Hird.

After being released on bail, Gervais fled to Southeast Asia for nearly two years before he was apprehended and returned to Canada to face his charges.

The first-degree murder trial is being heard by judge alone and the Crown and defence have begun preparing their final arguments.