Nathan Gervais, accused of first-degree murder, will not testify in his own defence
Police tape outside of Vinyl Nightclub in 2013 following an attack on 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 9:53PM MST
The lawyer for 23-year-old Nathan Gervais informed the presiding justice on Tuesday that the defence would not be presenting any evidence in the trial.
Gervais was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the November 2013 death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird outside of a Beltline nightclub.
For the last week-and-a-half, the Crown has been calling witnesses and presenting evidence to support their theory that Gervais retrieved a knife from his car before participating in the fatal attack on Strasser-Hird.
After being released on bail, Gervais fled to Southeast Asia for nearly two years before he was apprehended and returned to Canada to face his charges.
The first-degree murder trial is being heard by judge alone and the Crown and defence have begun preparing their final arguments.