CALGARY — Alberta’s Official Opposition is calling for the head of a public inquiry into foreign influence on the energy industry’s reputation to step down.

“This is a direct relationship between the director of the inquiry and his son,” said NDP MLA Heather Sweet. “Under the Conflict of Interest Act, (he) needs to recuse (himself).”

The NDP said Steve Allan, who was appointed by Premier Jason Kenney to head the inquiry, paid Calgary law firm Dentons more than $900,000 for legal advice.

Allan’s son Toby Allan is a partner in that firm.

The NDP says Allan didn’t shop around, offering a sole-source contract instead.



Dentons worked for several administrations

But the government said family ties have nothing to do with the contract and Dentons has conducted work for several administrations, including the previous NDP regime.

They also said its officials ”are not aware of any conflict that would prohibit the Inquiry from contracting with Dentons.”

Toby Allan will not be involved with any of the work his firm is doing on behalf of the government, the UCP said.

But political scientist David Taras said even if there is no conflict of interest, there shouldn’t even be the appearance of one.

“This makes for bad politics,” he said. “You have to multi-source … there can’t be a hint of nepotism and here. I think there is a sense of lifted eyebrows, people asking what’s happening, so that’s not good news for the government.”

CTV reached out to Dentons for a comment but the firm did not respond.