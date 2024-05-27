New Canadian Blood Services' Calgary location opens

Canadian Blood Services’ says it needs more than 4,000 donors each month in Calgary to help meet patients’ needs and hopes a new facility will help.

The organization is set to open a new location Monday in the east tower of Penn West Plaza located at 207 Ninth Ave. S.W.

The donor centre was relocated from Eau Claire Market, as the mall is being demolished to make way for the Green Line LRT.

The organization is hoping this new location will provide increased visibility and access for donors, including complimentary parking for donors at the Calgary Tower.

Anybody who is interested in donating for the first time can take an eligibility quiz.

The not-for-profit is also ramping up for national blood donor week, underway from June 9 to 15.

There are a few ways to find and book an appointment; visit the website, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).