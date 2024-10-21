New cancer centre and Calgary Drop-in Centre seeking volunteers
Two Calgary facilities geared toward helping others are looking to fill a number of volunteer positions.
The new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre is seeking volunteers to help patients find their way in the new facility.
“We are looking at covering, minimum, three entrances that are brand new to patients and family,” said Jayco Teng, volunteer coordinator at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre.
“We are hoping to have at least one volunteer at the entrance to cover and support with escorting.”
In total, they are looking for approximately 230 wayfinder volunteers to cover the new facility, which is seven times the footprint of the Tom Baker Cancer Centre building.
Lorne Miller is now in remission for his soft tissue sarcoma and comes to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre four times a year. He remembers his first time coming in for treatment in May 2021.
“You don't know where you're going, you don't know what you're doing. Your stress levels are always 10-out-of-10,” said Miller.
On Monday, he was greeted by wayfinder volunteer Allan Costanuick.
“You're always nervous when you come into a hospital, and if I can have some little part where I make that experience more pleasant, I'm fully rewarded,” said Costanuick.
“When I retired, I knew this is what I wanted to do, and I've enjoyed talking to people and helping them out.”
For patients like Miller, they hope more people consider volunteering to help out at the new cancer centre.
“They're the ones that can connect those dots for you, really quickly, efficiently, and alleviate some of the stress that you might have,” said Miller.
“I encourage anybody that's thinking of getting involved in wearing one of those red vests to please do that, because it helps people like me.”
Those interested can apply on the Alberta Health Services website.
'Our greatest need'
Calgary Drop-In Centre is bracing for more of the city’s most vulnerable to need a place to stay or a meal with colder weather on the horizon.
Currently, it is looking for 100 more volunteers to help throughout the week.
“The need right now for volunteers is huge,” said Carol May-McQillan, coordinator of community engagement at the Calgary Drop-in Centre.
“Volunteers are paramount to our services that we have here. We are heading into our winter season; this is our greatest need.”
In addition to helping with their three meal services a day, the centre is also looking for people to help check guests in and assist with hygiene support. It also is looking for people to volunteer at its donation centre, sorting household items.
“The (guest) waitlist is huge. If we could reduce that waitlist, that would be amazing if we could help deliver our meal service faster, especially in the morning, we would be just absolutely thrilled,” said May-McQillan.
The Drop-In Centre has been reliant on practicum students looking for work experience, who provided over 7,000 volunteer hours in 2023. The total volunteer hours were approximately 54,000.
Those interested can apply on the Drop-In Centre website.
