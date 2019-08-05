New citizens welcomed during Heritage Day ceremony
Gini George, right, husband Varghese Peeto Chemmannoor, left, and daughter Sarah Peeto, centre, were among 88 people who took the oath of citizenship on Monday.
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 2:13PM MDT
Some of the country’s newest citizens celebrated Heritage Day as Canadians after a ceremony at Heritage Park.
Eighty-eight people from 21 countries took the oath and sang O Canada during the ceremony.
“I feel good, I feel excited after becoming a Canadian,” said Gini George who moved to Calgary from India.
Her husband, Varghese Peeto Chemmannoor, and 12-year-old daughter, Sarah Peeto also became citizens on Monday.
They family’s youngest member, four-year-old Rachel Peeto, was born in Canada so was already a citizen.
“We are seeing that everyone is so welcoming, with open hearts,” said Chemmannoor.