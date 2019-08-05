Some of the country’s newest citizens celebrated Heritage Day as Canadians after a ceremony at Heritage Park.

Eighty-eight people from 21 countries took the oath and sang O Canada during the ceremony.

“I feel good, I feel excited after becoming a Canadian,” said Gini George who moved to Calgary from India.

Her husband, Varghese Peeto Chemmannoor, and 12-year-old daughter, Sarah Peeto also became citizens on Monday.

They family’s youngest member, four-year-old Rachel Peeto, was born in Canada so was already a citizen.

“We are seeing that everyone is so welcoming, with open hearts,” said Chemmannoor.