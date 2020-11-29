CALGARY -- Another resident at southeast Calgary's Clifton Manor has died from COVID-19, the province announced, as cases have flared up once again at the long-term care home.

News of the death comes as the province reported another 1,608 new cases of the disease in Alberta Sunday.

The latest victim at the seniors' facility is a man in his 80s who died Sunday. No other information about the resident, including comorbidities, is available at this time.

The Brenda Stafford Foundation (BSF), the organization that manages the facility, said there are 47 active cases (34 residents and 13 staff members) connected to the current outbreak.

One resident has recovered so far.

The outbreak at Clifton Manor was declared on Nov. 16.

There are outbreaks at three other BSF facilities in Calgary:

Cambridge Manor (one active resident case, one active staff case, outbreak declared Nov. 19)

Tudor Manor, (one active staff case, outbreak declared Nov. 19)

Wentworth Manor (one active resident case, one active staff case, outbreak declared Nov. 6)

According to the BSF's website, this is the fifth outbreak of COVID-19 at the home.

Eight residents at Clifton Manor have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

EIGHT OTHER DEATHS, INCLUDING FIVE AT ONE CARE HOME

The province also reported eight other deaths as a result of COVID-19 Sunday.

Five of the victims were residents at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre:

A man in his 80s died Nov. 25, linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton zone

A female in her 80s died Nov. 25, linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton zone

A male in his 70s died Nov. 26, linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton zone

A female in her 90s died Nov. 29, linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton zone

A male in his 90s died Nov. 27, linked to the outbreak at Westlock Continuing Care Centre in North zone

A male in his 90s died Nov. 27, linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton zone

A male in his 90s died Nov. 28 in South zone

A male in his 80s died Nov. 28, linked to the outbreak at Laurel Heights Retirement Residence in Edmonton zone

There are now 533 deaths as a result of the disease in Alberta.

More than 430 Albertans are in hospital with 95 admitted to intensive care units.