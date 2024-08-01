New data to inform feeder main rehab plan; 2 new wire snaps detected

Wednesday saw two more wire snaps detected along Calgary's recently repaired water feeder main.

They happened in different locations, the city said.

That brings the total number of wire snaps along the feeder main to more than a dozen.

Officials have previously said these wire snaps "are not a sign that a feeder main break is imminent."

The city isn't yet done reviewing new data received from a robot.

"This week, we have been analyzing the preliminary data from our pipe-diver device, which we deployed earlier this month to inspect the entire length of the feeder main," the city said in a release issued Thursday.

"We understand that many of you are eager to hear the results of this inspection.

"We are using this data to help develop a rehabilitation plan for the feeder main and will share the results with you once they are developed."

Meanwhile, the city remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions.

Calgarians have been living with some amount of water restrictions, indoors or out, since the feeder main ruptured in June.

Since then, the city has been inching toward a return to normalcy.

More information about what is and isn't allowed under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions is available on the City of Calgary website.

According to the city, Calgarians used 701 million litres of water on Wednesday, "which was higher than expected but likely due to a combination of hot weather and sprinkler use, as Wednesday was a watering day."

"Despite the increase in water usage, our system remains stable and can meet the demand," the city said.