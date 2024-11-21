New date announced for opening of WinSport's 2024 ski and snowboard season

After delaying the start of its 2024 ski and snowboard season, Winsport now says Canada Olympic Park will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 29.

The ski and snowboard park was supposed to open on Nov. 22, but officials had to postpone things due to unseasonably warm weather.

"After a much-anticipated cold snap, our hardworking snowmaking crew has been firing on all cylinders, prepping the hill for a fantastic opening day," said a Thursday news release.

"Mother Nature even pitched in with 12 cm of fresh snow, and the cold temperatures forecasted for the next week promise even more ideal conditions to come."

WinSport will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 and close at 9 p.m.

For Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information you can visit WinSport's website.