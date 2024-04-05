New exhibit exploring history opening at Lougheed House

A new exhibit opens Friday at the Lougheed House, promising to highlight the connections between people, places and heritage.

Restore & Revive is the first in a series of exhibitions exploring the history of Lougheed House and similar historic buildings.

"Visitors will discover the stories that lie within Lougheed House’s sandstone walls, and develop a new appreciation for the structures of our shared past," stated the Lougheed House in a news release.

The exhibit is free to attend April 5 between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., and features Aeris Osborne’s 10 Alberta Old Buildings painting series.

Osborne is a self-taught Hong Kong-Canadian visual artist, who has been painting for more than 14 years.

Lougheed House says the artist draws inspiration from traveling and observing changes in the living environment.

"We're excited to welcome (Osborne) and talk with her about her work, and the way art-making played such a meaningful role in helping establish a relationship with her new home here in Alberta," said executive director Naomi Grattan.

Osborne first learned to paint when she moved to Edmonton in 2007.

"By partnering with Centre for Newcomers, we hope to welcome new Calgarians to art as a way to connect with community."

(Supplied)

The exhibit is free to museum visitors with purchase of admission during the following dates:

April 6 to May 22, Friday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.; and

May 23 to June 30, Thursday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lougheed House will mark its 20th anniversary as a public museum and park in 2025.