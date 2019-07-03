Calgarians who were disappointed to hear of the quick end to the hunt for gold and silver treasure last month might be happy to hear there is a second shot at the prize.

Organizers of GoldHunt say the game is back and there are even more chances at prizes for participants.

The first competition began on June 1 and ended up with a Sherwood Park family claiming Edmonton's prize in about 20 hours and an Edmonton man picking up Calgary's treasure a short time later.

It took a bit longer for the treasure to be discovered in Vancouver, but organizers say the event was a success.

They also learned something from the venture and say those lessons will be applied to the second version of the game, set to begin on July 27.

"We’ve improved our processes, made the hunt a little longer, added some epic loot to add to the fun!" said spokesperson Chris Cromwell in a release. "This is the perfect summer activity. Grab a friend, a family member, a coworker or set up a team and get hunting!"

Some of the improvements include some hidden items like watches, smartphones, tablets, laptops and even a vehicle, available for hunters to find along their way.

Map presales are on now and participants can either spend $49 on a standard map to the $100,000 in gold and silver prize or $69 for a Treasure Map+, which gives hunters clues to lead them to the additional items as well as the grand prize.