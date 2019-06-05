Officials with the GoldHunt event in Calgary confirm to CTV News that the prize has been found.

On Wednesday morning, the company announced the finding on Twitter:

POSSIBLE TREASURE FOUND IN #goldhunt #YYC Currently conducting validation!! Please standby!! — GoldHunt (@GoldHuntCA) June 5, 2019

The company says Calgary's prize was found by Jeff Larue, who travelled from Edmonton to participate in the race after he learned his home city's treasure was found in about 20 hours.

Larue, who's been off work for two years due to a disability, was hot on the trail of the treasure and had a pretty good idea where it was, officials say.

He says the discovery couldn't have come at a better time because he'd just learned his Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped application had been denied.

Larue says he will use the money to pay bills and go on a well-deserved vacation with this girlfriend.

GoldHunt has not revealed where Larue finally found the treasure.

Edmonton's gold treasure was found less than 24 hours after the hunt started at 12:01 a.m. on June 1.

The competition's organizer said the prize was found at 8:52 p.m. by Bryon and Jody Duff and their children, 18-year-old Brylee and 16-year-old Logan.

Vancouver's hunt, which also began on Saturday, is the only one still going.