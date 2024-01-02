New year, new temp trend

We finally have some cold weather in the forecast.

Expect Wednesday to be closer to normal for early January, with -6 C in the morning as the base temp, feeling closer to -10 with the wind chill.

Expect dense fog in some areas for the a.m., too.

In the afternoon, expect a seasonal high of -2 C.

We'll bounce back up above freezing for Thursday and Friday.

Friday, we'll have a small chance of a couple of snowflakes, but our best chance for snow this week is on the weekend (Saturday night through Sunday).

Still doesn't look like it will be enough to be a game-changer -- Just one to six centimetres expected.

But we will certainly get much colder than what we have been used to.

Our high on Sunday will likely be in the minus double digits!

While it was in the forecast to see some raindrops on New Year's Eve, it was still so weird to watch the fireworks in the rain.

Check out this photo: Irene Pylypec said after the evening rain, this is what her deck looked like on New Year's morning. She called it Jack Frost artwork.