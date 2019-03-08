CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Nick Chan released on bail ahead of first-degree murder trial
Nick Chan was released on bail on March 7, 2019 ahead of his first-degree murder trial
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 5:50PM MST
An alleged gang leader who is facing a first-degree murder charge has been released from custody on bail.
The Crown confirms Nick Chan was given bail on Thursday but the conditions of his bail are under a publication ban.
Chan had been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and directing a criminal organization in connection with the 2009 death of Kevin Anaya but the charges were stayed in April 2017 by a Calgary judge.
The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the decision on Tuesday and a new trial was ordered for Chan. The accused surrendered to police on Wednesday afternoon.