

CTV Calgary Staff





An alleged gang leader who is facing a first-degree murder charge has been released from custody on bail.

The Crown confirms Nick Chan was given bail on Thursday but the conditions of his bail are under a publication ban.

Chan had been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and directing a criminal organization in connection with the 2009 death of Kevin Anaya but the charges were stayed in April 2017 by a Calgary judge.

The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the decision on Tuesday and a new trial was ordered for Chan. The accused surrendered to police on Wednesday afternoon.