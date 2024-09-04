No COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta at present, officials say

There are no COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta right now, the United Conservative government confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday.

The province says it was directed by Health Canada to destroy its existing supply of XBB COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 31.

"Therefore, as of August 31, 2024, COVID-19 vaccines with previous strains or formulations are no longer being offered in Alberta," Alberta Health said in a statement.

The province said a new formulation of vaccine is still yet to be approved by Health Canada.

That agency confirmed it is still reviewing submissions from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, but said Canadians' access to vaccines should be "uninterrupted."

"The withdrawal of currently available COVID-19 XBB vaccines should be timed to align with authorization decisions of the new formulation vaccines," Health Canada said.

There is no timeline on when the new vaccines will be rolled out.