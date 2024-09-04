CALGARY
Calgary

    • No COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta at present, officials say

    A Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a drugstore in Cypress, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) A Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a drugstore in Cypress, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
    Share

    There are no COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta right now, the United Conservative government confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday.

    The province says it was directed by Health Canada to destroy its existing supply of XBB COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 31.

    "Therefore, as of August 31, 2024, COVID-19 vaccines with previous strains or formulations are no longer being offered in Alberta," Alberta Health said in a statement.

    The province said a new formulation of vaccine is still yet to be approved by Health Canada.

    That agency confirmed it is still reviewing submissions from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, but said Canadians' access to vaccines should be "uninterrupted."

    "The withdrawal of currently available COVID-19 XBB vaccines should be timed to align with authorization decisions of the new formulation vaccines," Health Canada said.

    There is no timeline on when the new vaccines will be rolled out.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent

    The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    • OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line

      OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.

    • WATCH LIVE

      WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent

      The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News