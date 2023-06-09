No danger found at Nanton, Alta., high school after threat: police

A southern Alberta school was evacuated earlier this week but RCMP say there "was no imminent threat."

Mounties combed Nanton's J.T. Foster High School on Wednesday after staff reported a bomb threat had been made at 10:18 a.m.

"A complete search of the school revealed nothing suspicious," police said in a statement Friday.

Investigators determined the phone number was associated with an Edmonton address.

Nanton RCMP along with the Edmonton Police Service are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please contact Nanton RCMP at 403-646-5722.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or going online at www.P3Tips.com.