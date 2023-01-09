'No end to this hardship': Some Calgarians, critics say affordability payment plan not enough

The Alberta government has announced more details on its plan to give out $600 to parents and seniors in the province, but some Calgarians say the money doesn't go far enough.

The initiative is part of the affordability measures announced by Premier Danielle Smith in November to help lighten the load of inflation and the rising cost of living.

Teresa Boyce is one of many Albertans struggling to keep up.

She is retired, has a physical disability and lives alone on a fixed income.

"I can't go anywhere. I can’t eat properly. I can't do nothing," she told CTV News.

Boyce says her Enmax bill went up more than $100 this month — another cost she can't afford.

"I've got to stop and think, 'Do I get my medication this month? Can I afford any kind of real meal or will I just have to have Kraft Dinner for the next 30 days?'" she said.

Teresa Boyce is one of many Albertans struggling to keep up. She is retired, has a physical disability and lives alone on a fixed income.

On Jan. 18, the province will launch an online portal where Albertans can apply to receive a $600 affordability payment in monthly instalments of $100.

Albertans 65 years and older as well as parents with children under 18 are eligible.

The household must have a yearly income below $180,000.

The province will use 2021 tax information to determine household eligibility for the payments.

Albertans who already receive regular monthly benefits through Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), Income Support, the Alberta Seniors Benefit and Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) will automatically receive their first payment on Jan. 31 and do not need to sign up through the portal.

"These monthly affordability payments will provide real relief to those who need it most," said Matt Jones, affordability and utilities minister, during Monday’s announcement.

While Boyce appreciates the extra money, she says it won't make much difference to her monthly costs.

"The only person that’s going to benefit from that $600 gift from the provincial government is the companies like Enmax. They're the ones that want that money," she said.

The official opposition questions why only some groups are eligible for this benefit when others, like people without children, are also struggling with high inflation.

"The program at hand is very poorly designed. It leaves almost two million Albertans out," said Irfan Sabir, NDP MLA for Calgary-Bhullar-McCall.

Jones says this is just one $900-million initiative out of a $2.8-billion relief plan.

"Albertans can see that we’re very serious about affordability," he said.

"We are providing up to $500 per household in electricity rebates. We're providing fuel tax relief, which just as an example, for a family driving a minivan that could be $400 over about 12 months."

The province previously introduced a gas tax holiday that began at the beginning of the year and is expected to remain in place until June.

However, a Calgary cab driver says he’s still feeling the pain at the pumps.

"The government says the price would go down Jan. 1. Well, (it) doesn't go down, in fact, it's gone up," said Farahan Ishaq, who has been in the profession for 15 years.

"These days, it's extremely financially challenging to be a cab driver."

Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University, believes there is a motive behind the targeted payments.

"I think they're going after demographics that either vote, like seniors, or they realize that they need to form government in May, which are parents of younger children," he said.

Boyce hopes there will be more support for people like her.

"I can see no end to this hardship. It's just getting worse and worse," she said.