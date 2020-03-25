LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Officials in the City of Lethbridge say residents are no longer allowed to use a number of amenities available at parks in the community in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The city made the announcement earlier this week, saying the closure affects areas that have "multiple touchpoints" and have the potential to draw "crowds of people."

The following features are closed at all parks in the City of Lethbridge until further notice:

Playground equipment

Benches

Picnic shelters

Picnic tables

Fire pits

Washrooms

Fitness equipment

Skateboard parks

Residents are still encouraged to use paths and greenspaces but must keep in mind proper physical distancing between themselves and other visitors.

"Activities like 1-on-1 basketball, soccer, frisbee or throwing a ball is still permitted with members of your household if you maintain proper social distancing," a release reads.

Garbage bins inside parks are still available for public use but residents are reminded to exercise proper hand hygiene when touching them.

Playground zone speed limits remain in effect

While many of the features of city parks and playgrounds are closed to the public, the Lethbridge Police Service says the laws governing those areas are still being enforced.

Officials say playground zones, which are in effect daily from 8:30 a.m. until one hour after sunset, are being maintained because children are still being allowed to play in fields and open spaces in city parks.

School zones, however, are no longer in effect because of the provincial government's order to temporarily close all K-12 schools.

Further information about the City of Lethbridge's COVID-19 prevention plans can be found online.