    • No shots fired in southwest assault involving a firearm

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    Calgary police are investigating an assault in the southwest community of Chinook Park that involved a firearm.

    It began around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 8200 block of 10 Street S.W.

    Police say they were called to the area following reports of an assault and the presence of an individual armed with a firearm.

    They found several suspects in a nearby home who eventually surrendered to police.

    Four people were arrested.

    No shots were fired and no one was injured.

    There is no active risk to the public and the police investigation continues.

    If you have any information call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

