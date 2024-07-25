10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 26-28)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Calgary Folk Music Festival
- What: The four-day 2024 Calgary Folk Music Festival features dozens of artists from around the world.
- When: Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.
- Where: Prince's Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave. S.W.
- Cost: Prices for a single day ticket are $80 to 90 depending on the day, or you can buy a four-day pass for $235. Kids 12 and under get in free.
CPKC LPGA Women’s Open
- What: The CPKC Women’s Open returns to Calgary, celebrating its 50th anniversary. The LPGA Tour event features top female golfers from around the world competing for a $2.6 million USD purse.
- When: Tuesday, July 23 to Sunday, 28, 2024.
- Where: Earl Grey Golf Club, 6540 20 St. S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Showdown at Heritage Park
- What: Head to Heritage Park to watch a Wild West Showdown. The family-friendly event kicks off with a cowboy buffet and western entertainment, followed by a gunfight on Main Street.
- When: Friday, July 26 and Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park S.W.
- Cost: Adults (16+): $120 and children (three to 15): $85.
Inglewood Sunfest
- What: Inglewood Sunfest is a free one-day outdoor festival featuring shopping, food trucks, performers and a family-friendly beer garden.
- When: Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Ninth Street S.E. in Inglewood.
- Cost: Free to attend.
Splashin' Sundays
- What: Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs.
- When: Sunday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates.
- Where: Carriage House Hotel, 9030 Macleod Trail South.
- Cost: Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
Métis beaded earing workshop
- What: Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a beaded earing workshop. Create the perfect summer accessory while learning about the history and significance of Métis beading.
- When: Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
- Cost: $100.
Immersive Disney Animation
- What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
- When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.
- Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline
- What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.
- When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.
- Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura
- What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
- When: Until Aug. 10, 2024.
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody
- What: Jubilations Junior presents, Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
- When: Until Aug. 10, 2024.
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
- Cost: From $41.95.
AS IT HAPPENED
AS IT HAPPENED Wildfire reaches Jasper Wednesday night, causes 'significant loss'
