    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 26-28)

    The Calgary Folk Music Festival. (Facebook/Calgary Folk Music Festival) The Calgary Folk Music Festival. (Facebook/Calgary Folk Music Festival)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Calgary Folk Music Festival

    • What: The four-day 2024 Calgary Folk Music Festival features dozens of artists from around the world.
    • When: Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.
    • Where: Prince's Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices for a single day ticket are $80 to 90 depending on the day, or you can buy a four-day pass for $235. Kids 12 and under get in free.

    CPKC LPGA Women’s Open

    • What: The CPKC Women’s Open returns to Calgary, celebrating its 50th anniversary. The LPGA Tour event features top female golfers from around the world competing for a $2.6 million USD purse.
    • When: Tuesday, July 23 to Sunday, 28, 2024.
    • Where: Earl Grey Golf Club, 6540 20 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Showdown at Heritage Park

    • What: Head to Heritage Park to watch a Wild West Showdown. The family-friendly event kicks off with a cowboy buffet and western entertainment, followed by a gunfight on Main Street.
    • When: Friday, July 26 and Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park S.W.
    • Cost: Adults (16+): $120 and children (three to 15): $85.

    Inglewood Sunfest

    • What: Inglewood Sunfest is a free one-day outdoor festival featuring shopping, food trucks, performers and a family-friendly beer garden.
    • When: Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Where: Ninth Street S.E. in Inglewood.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Splashin' Sundays

    • What: Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs.
    • When: Sunday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates.
    • Where: Carriage House Hotel, 9030 Macleod Trail South.
    • Cost: Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

    Métis beaded earing workshop

    • What: Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a beaded earing workshop. Create the perfect summer accessory while learning about the history and significance of Métis beading.
    • When: Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $100.

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
    • When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

    • What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.
    • When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
    • When: Until Aug. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents, Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Until Aug. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

