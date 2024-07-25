10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 26-28)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Calgary Folk Music Festival

The four-day 2024 Calgary Folk Music Festival features dozens of artists from around the world. When: Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Prince's Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave. S.W. Cost: Prices for a single day ticket are $80 to 90 depending on the day, or you can buy a four-day pass for $235. Kids 12 and under get in free.

CPKC LPGA Women’s Open

The CPKC Women’s Open returns to Calgary, celebrating its 50 anniversary. The LPGA Tour event features top female golfers from around the world competing for a $2.6 million USD purse. When: Tuesday, July 23 to Sunday, 28, 2024.

Earl Grey Golf Club, 6540 20 St. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Showdown at Heritage Park

Head to Heritage Park to watch a Wild West Showdown. The family-friendly event kicks off with a cowboy buffet and western entertainment, followed by a gunfight on Main Street. When: Friday, July 26 and Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park S.W. Cost: Adults (16+): $120 and children (three to 15): $85.

Inglewood Sunfest

Inglewood Sunfest is a free one-day outdoor festival featuring shopping, food trucks, performers and a family-friendly beer garden. When: Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ninth Street S.E. in Inglewood. Cost: Free to attend.

Splashin' Sundays

Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs. When: Sunday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates.

Carriage House Hotel, 9030 Macleod Trail South. Cost: Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Métis beaded earing workshop

Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a beaded earing workshop. Create the perfect summer accessory while learning about the history and significance of Métis beading. When: Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: $100.

Immersive Disney Animation

Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre. When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom. When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.

Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era. When: Until Aug. 10, 2024.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody