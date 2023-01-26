'Not true': Justice minister denies crying or yelling during doctor confrontation

Allegations of Tyler Shandro's inappropriate conduct while he was Alberta's health minister are the subject of proceedings led by the Law Society of Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Allegations of Tyler Shandro's inappropriate conduct while he was Alberta's health minister are the subject of proceedings led by the Law Society of Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina