CALGARY -- Police are looking into obstructed views as a factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

A 2010 Ducati motorcycle ridden by a 23-year-old man was heading west on Barlow Trail about 12:30 p.m. approaching the 26th Street S.E. intersection just as an eastbound 2011 Subaru Outback driven by a 41-year-old woman was turning from Barlow Trail onto southbound 26th Street. S.E.

"It is believed that a vehicle parked on the northeast corner of the intersection and an advertising board prevented the vehicle and motorcyclist from seeing each other," police said in a release.

The motorcyclist laid the bike down in an attempt to avoid a collision but struck the Subaru. The rider was killed and the driver of the Subaru was not injured.

"Speed, the presence and placement of the advertising board, and the parked vehicle are being investigated as factors in the collision; alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors," said police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.



