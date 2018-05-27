Authorities in Rocky View County are warning the public about a wildfire burning near the community of Bragg Creek and advise them to prepare for possible evacuation.

Officials say the fire is in the McLean Creek area and is not posing any threat to Bragg Creek, but residents should stay aware of the situation in case circumstances change.

Those living in the area should also be on standby to leave the area if necessary.

Further information will be provided when it comes in.