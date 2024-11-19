Alberta health minister holding town halls on recent restructuring
Alberta's health minister will hold the first of three telephone town halls on Tuesday morning to explain recent changes to the health system.
The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. and can be joined via a link on the government’s website.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Since being re-elected, the UCP government has restructured the health-care system by creating four new organizations.
Recovery Alberta and Primary Care Alberta have already been launched and a third was supposed to be announced soon but, on Monday, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said more time is needed.
Acute Care Alberta was set to open this year, but the province is now pushing that back to spring 2025.
The delay comes as front-line workers say emergency rooms are in crisis and fear patients are falling through the cracks.
While work continues on the creation of the board, LaGrange said she's creating a transition team to ensure there's no interruptions to patients during the transition.
An operational date for the agency responsible for continuing care has yet to be announced.
The other town hall meetings will take place on 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.
(With files from CTV Edmonton's Chelan Skulski)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Organic carrots recalled in Canada due to E. Coli
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Ex-husband of mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot set to speak in court
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding France's patriarchal society must change.
Forecasters issue 'bomb cyclone' warning for B.C., with 120 km/h winds predicted
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called 'bomb cyclone' is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
With swastika flags and bellowed slurs, neo-Nazi marchers strode through Columbus. Ohio's governor and officials condemn it
Ohio officials have denounced a small contingent of neo-Nazis who paraded Saturday afternoon through a Columbus neighbourhood, waving flags featuring swastikas and shouting a racist slur, in the latest public demonstration by white nationalists in recent years across the United States.
Putin signs new Russian nuclear doctrine after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.
Paul Teal, actor from 'One Tree Hill,' dead at age 35
Paul Teal, a film and TV actor known best for his role in the CW's teen soap 'One Tree Hill,' has died, according to a statement from his agent Susan Tolar Walters. He was 35.
Russia says Ukraine fired 6 U.S.-made ATACMS at the Bryansk region, days after Biden policy shift
Ukraine fired six U.S.-made ATACMS missiles at Russia's Bryansk region, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, days after U.S. President Joe Biden eased restrictions on Ukrainian use of American-made weapons in the war that has reached its 1,000-day milestone.
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Canadiens blank Oilers in Montreal
Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots as the Montreal Canadiens shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday.
-
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
-
Alberta auditor general flags lack of information on province's affordable housing
Alberta's auditor general says the province isn't demonstrating how it's ensuring its affordable housing is safe.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge charities launch 2024 Christmas Hope campaign
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
-
Lethbridge Tim Hortons donating Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds to Green Shirt Day initiative
Tim Hortons is once again selling Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
-
Crowsnest coal debate suffers from bullet-point arguments, retired prof says
The potential resurrection of Crowsnest Pass coal mining should never pit the environment against the economy, said a community member and retired professor in the lead-up to a Nov. 25 vote of electors.
Vancouver
-
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized following crash in Port Coquitlam
One person is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Port Coquitlam on Sunday.
-
Vancouver Island
-
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
-
Here's a look at B.C. Premier David Eby's new cabinet
B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.
-
B.C. teen volunteer creates 'games cart' to make hospital more fun
Since she was a little girl, Chizara Frank-Imoh has wanted to be an engineer. But she says building community is even better.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what highways are reporting as parts of Sask. get hit with winter storm
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday morning as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. father calls for justice for his son, killed by alleged drunk driver
A Saskatchewan father is calling for justice in the death of his son, who Saskatoon police say was killed by an impaired driver.
-
Sask. charities hope to minimize loss of mail-in donations amid postal strike
As the Canada Post strike carries on, and prime giving season gets underway, Saskatoon charities are concerned they’re losing out on vital mail-in donations.
Regina
-
Here's what highways are reporting as parts of Sask. get hit with winter storm
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday morning as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
-
'I knew that he crossed a boundary': Sixth witness testifies in Manz trial
Another alleged victim of Ruben Manz took the stand on Monday. The woman tearfully recalled feeling uncomfortable in the Regina chiropractor's office.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Toronto
-
Woman, 40, charged after toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year.
-
Booze rollout 'saved a lot of stores from closing,' chair of Ontario Convenience Store Association says
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Montreal
-
Group to file lawsuit over lack of consultation on bike paths
A group of frustrated citizens is taking the City of Montreal to court over what they say is a lack of consultation regarding bike paths.
-
Organic carrots recalled in Canada due to E. Coli
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
-
The Canadiens hold off Connor McDavid and the Oilers in a 3-0 win
Goalie Samuel Montembeault stopped all 30 pucks he faced and the Montreal Canadiens recorded one of their biggest wins of the season, 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night at the Bell Centre.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
-
Nova Scotia wells running dry as drought conditions persist in region
A drought that has created the need to limit water use in parts of Halifax is being felt elsewhere, where wells are running dry.
-
N.B. RCMP seek public's help in locating man wanted on arrest warrant
The RCMP in New Brunswick is asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man who is wanted on an arrest warrant.
Winnipeg
-
Reports of male armed with knife on U of M campus: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is warning the public of reports of a male armed with a knife at the U of M campus.
-
Snow coming to Manitoba; dangerous conditions expected
Manitobans are being warned that a major snowfall this week is expected to bring dangerous travel conditions.
-
Winnipeg councillor wanting province to review, expand photo radar in the city
Winnipeg's police board chair thinks it might be time to expand the use of photo radar.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Cybersecurity experts warning of scams 'in overdrive' for Taylor Swift tickets
Cybersecurity experts are warning of a surge in scams as parents across the country look for tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert.
-
Synthetic skating rink to be built in ByWard Market this week
Winter sport enthusiasts will have a new place to go ice skating in Ottawa this winter.
-
Driver stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa tells officer speedometer was set for miles per hour, OPP says
A driver stopped for speeding on Highway 416 in Ottawa told the officer the speedometer was set to miles per hour, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
-
-
Organic carrots recalled in Canada due to E. Coli
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Barrie
-
Muskoka Lakes road closed for several hours for police investigation
Provincial police officers conducted an investigation in the Township of Muskoka Lakes Monday night, prompting a road closure for several hours.
-
Military aircraft relocation hits turbulence
Local Air Force veterans helped move a decommissioned airframe out of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden to the former site of the RCAFA 441 Huronia Wing on Monday, but the trip did not go as smoothly as planned.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 slows drive for commuters
Traffic along Highway 400 through Innisfil was slow-going during rush hour Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing teenager from the Pinedale Drive area of Kitchener.
-
Investigation underway following armed robbery at Cambridge convenience store
Waterloo Regional Police said at around 10:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the area of Water Street South and Myers Road.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
London
-
Organic carrots recalled in Canada due to E. Coli
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
-
Map of possible Service Depots for homeless encampments gets pushback from east London councillor
Selecting new locations for Service Depots that offer basic needs to homeless encampments could pit neighbourhood against neighbourhood.
-
Four London councillors join coalition against using notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Forty-one municipal councillors across Ontario have come together to speak out against the potential use of the notwithstanding clause to clear homeless encampments.
Windsor
-
Walker Road reopens after 'very serious' crash
Windsor police temporarily closed a section of Walker Road after a crash, but have since reopened it.
-
Most systems restored at University of Windsor after power outage
A post to social media says power and internet access have been restored. The Toldo Lancer Centre, Leddy Library and CAW Student Centre will open for regular hours today.
-
Organic carrots recalled in Canada due to E. Coli
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.