Alberta health minister holding town halls on recent restructuring

Alberta's health minister will hold the first of three telephone town halls on Tuesday morning to explain recent changes to the health system.

The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. and can be joined via a link on the government’s website.

Since being re-elected, the UCP government has restructured the health-care system by creating four new organizations.

Recovery Alberta and Primary Care Alberta have already been launched and a third was supposed to be announced soon but, on Monday, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said more time is needed.

Acute Care Alberta was set to open this year, but the province is now pushing that back to spring 2025.

The delay comes as front-line workers say emergency rooms are in crisis and fear patients are falling through the cracks.

While work continues on the creation of the board, LaGrange said she's creating a transition team to ensure there's no interruptions to patients during the transition.

An operational date for the agency responsible for continuing care has yet to be announced.

The other town hall meetings will take place on 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

(With files from CTV Edmonton's Chelan Skulski)