    Daytime highs 3-14 C colder than average with more snow this week

    A colder air mass will continue to force temperatures well below seasonal across the west over the next week.

    In Calgary, daytime highs will be closer to average overnight lows, ranging from -5 C to -13 C.

    More snow is also expected – linked in part to the “weather bomb” or “bomb cyclone” headed for the West Coast.

    Those labels describe a rapid intensification of a low pressure system (a drop in central pressure by at least 24 mb in less than 24 hours) – something that occurs as a tropical cyclone travels over warmer water.

    The resulting effects include strong winds (up to hurricane-force), as well as significant precipitation.

    As that potent low pressure system meets with the colder air mass from the north, heavy snowfall accumulations are expected in southern Alberta throughout the week.

    Monday’s snowfall had a notable impact on area roadways, with major routes in Calgary appearing mostly wet on Tuesday morning and highways near Calgary showing partly covered and icy routes on 511 Alberta cameras, aligning with their map of conditions.

    With temperatures remaining below freezing for at least a week and mostly cloudy conditions, melting agents will be helpful on sidewalks, parking lots and stairways, since thicker ice is unlikely to melt and/or evaporate and new snow will cover it up.

