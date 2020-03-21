CALGARY -- In order to protect members of the public and city staff from potential coronavirus infection, the City of Calgary has enacted new measures regarding municipal buildings.

Beginning Monday, access to the municipal complex will be restricted for citizens needing business services.

Officials say the changes are being made to "ensure a safe and secure workplace and to encourage physical distancing."

"At a time when we are asking Calgarians to keep their distance from one another, it stands to reason that we would not be creating scenarios in which people may congregate," said Calgary emergency management agency chief Tom Sampson in a release.

Employees with valid access cards will still be able to get into the building, but many are already working from home and are encouraged to continue to do so.

Any citizens looking for help for any of the following services will be directed to one of two access doors by security staff:

Planning and development desk

Tax questions

Enmax desk

Cashier

Sampson reminds anyone who feels sick in any way to stay home and contiinue to abide by the rules set out by Alberta Health.

"We would ask all Calgarians to seek alternatives to congregating in public, whether that’s for social or business reasons."

Some other Alberta cities, like Edmonton, have completely shut down their municipal buildings. Officials say they will monitor the impact of all decisions and will make adjustments wherever necessary.

The city says it is also engaging with any community organizations, businesses or support groups that would be significantly impacted by the change.