Okotoks Dawgs capture WCBL championship
The Okotoks Dawgs are celebrating their win at the WCBL championships after defeating the Regina Red Sox at Seaman Stadium on Saturday night.
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 1:14PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:04PM MDT
Baseball fans in Okotoks were part of a huge celebration on Saturday night after the Dawgs defeated the Regina Red Sox for the Western Canadian Baseball League title.
The game two of the best-of-three series was played at home at Seaman Stadium and the Dawgs came from behind twice to beat the Red Sox 8-6.
They also came out on top in game one, defeating Regina 7-2.
Tristan Peters, outfielder with the Dawgs, was named the playoff MVP.
It's the first time Okotoks won the championship since 2009.