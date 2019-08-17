Baseball fans in Okotoks were part of a huge celebration on Saturday night after the Dawgs defeated the Regina Red Sox for the Western Canadian Baseball League title.

The game two of the best-of-three series was played at home at Seaman Stadium and the Dawgs came from behind twice to beat the Red Sox 8-6.

They also came out on top in game one, defeating Regina 7-2.

Tristan Peters, outfielder with the Dawgs, was named the playoff MVP.

It's the first time Okotoks won the championship since 2009.