    • Man in serious but non-life-threatening condition following Saddle Ridge hit-and-run

    A man in his 20s is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in a traffic circle at Savanna Blvd. N.E. and 46 Street around 1 a.m.
    An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

    Police said in a release that around 12:40 a.m.  Sunday,  they believe that there was a dispute in the 10000 block of 46 Street N.E. As the dispute escalated, a man in his 20s was struck by another man in his 20s driving a late-model Jeep.

    The pedestrian was knocked over and dragged briefly before the Jeep fled the scene.

    The pedestrian was seriously injured and transported to hospital by his friends.

    Police say speed and impairment weren't factors.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

