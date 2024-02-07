Okotoks man killed in crash between pickup truck and train

One person was killed after a train hit a pickup truck south of Calgary.

The collision happened on 176 Street East in Foothills County at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.

High River RCMP say the pickup was travelling across the tracks when it was struck by the train, which crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Okotoks, was pronounced dead at the scene.