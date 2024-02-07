CALGARY
Calgary

    • Okotoks man killed in crash between pickup truck and train

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    One person was killed after a train hit a pickup truck south of Calgary.

    The collision happened on 176 Street East in Foothills County at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.

    High River RCMP say the pickup was travelling across the tracks when it was struck by the train, which crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.

    The driver, a 27-year-old man from Okotoks, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News