    • Oliver Kylington returns to lineup following lengthy layoff to help Wranglers to 3-2 victory over Reign

    Oliver Kylington returned to action Thursday night when the Calgary Wranglers took on the Ontario Reign. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) Oliver Kylington returned to action Thursday night when the Calgary Wranglers took on the Ontario Reign. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)
    The Calgary Wranglers started a back-to-back series with a 3-2 win Thursday night over Ontario Reign in a game that was anything but ordinary for defenceman Oliver Kylington.

    It was Kylington’s season debut for the Wranglers and his first game since playing for the Calgary Flames in the 2022 playoffs.

    He hasn’t played for a year and a half due to mental health issues.

    Wearing his familar number 58 jersey, Kylington played 18 minutes paired with Colton Poolman, playing a pivotal role in helping the Wranglers to a victory.

    Afterward, Kylington said he tried to get off to a good start – and to have a little fun.

    “I felt pretty relaxed,” Kylington said. “I trust my instincts and I know what I can deliver, so I just try to have fun out there.

    “I didn’t try and paint the picture bigger than it is.”

     

    The plan is to play Kylington a lot and have him quarterback the first power play unit.

    The Flames say they are going to be patient with him, but the expectation is that at some point soon he will be back up in the NHL.

    In the meantime, Kylington said the goal is to help the Wranglers win games.

    “That’s the most important thing,” he said. “It was huge. We just have to build off this and be more consistent tomorrow.”

    The Wranglers and the Reign reunite Friday night at the Saddledome for one more. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

