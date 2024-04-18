'One of the brightest little girls I know': Family of Calgary toddler killed in 2022 speaks out

Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.

Officials arrested Campbell on Wednesday, following an investigation into the death of Olivia Hayden.

"Olivia was probably one of the brightest little girls I know," said Shaydah Maynard, Hayden's aunt and godmother.

"It's just hard that the situation had to happen to such an innocent little girl, but, I know God, (and) she was too good for this world. That's what I always say."

Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2022, police and EMS were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Bannister Manor S.E. for reports of a young girl in medical distress.

The two-year-old was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

She was later identified as Hayden.

Her cause of death was not released, but police say Campbell was known to Hayden and "this was not a random incident."

Police confirmed to CTV News Campbell was also known to Hayden's mother.

Hayden's family says her mother was in a relationship with Campbell.

"Just glad some justice came out of it and we're still hoping for more justice to come out of it," Maynard said.

Winston Campbell, 45, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Olivia Hayden on Sept. 29, 2022. (Facebook)

Hayden's family has since moved from the home in Midnapore, but neighbours say they are still impacted by her death.

"She was our neighbour, and she was out here playing in the street all the time," said Sarah Scheer.

"The kids in this community are really, really tight knit. They're their own little community of themselves. All the kids kind of watch each other and have each other's backs, and they're always out playing together all the time."

Campbell is expected in court on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips