CALGARY. Strathmore RCMP are investigating a structure fire that took place on a rural property in Rocky View County in the early hours of October 1 that produced a grisly discovery.

Human remains were discovered inside the burning structure. The RCMP’s Major Cimes Unit (MCU) South were notified, and have begun an investigation, with the assistance of the Calgary RCMP Forensic Identification Section, which assisted with the examination.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday by the medical examiner in Calgary. Further investigation is being undertaken in order to identify the deceased person.

The cause of the fire, which took place at the northwest corner of Highway 9 and Highway 1 in Rocky View, has not been determined, and remains under investigation by the Rocky View County district fire chief.