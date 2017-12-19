One person is dead after a single vehicle crash along Stoney Trail at 88 street Southeast.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

EMS responded to the collision and say there were four males in the vehicle.

Three of them suffered non-life threatening injuries but a fourth was transported to the South Health Campus in critical, life threatening condition.

He later died from his injuries.

Since noon Tuesday, EMS has responded to over 40 collisions in and around the city.

Many have been minor or non-injury collisions but EMS says the number of collisions continues to climb.