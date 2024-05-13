CALGARY
Calgary

    • One person injured, another in custody following Beltline-area commercial robberies

    Calgary police cruisers can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) Calgary police cruisers can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Police say a suspect is in custody following a series of Monday noon-hour robberies at businesses in Calgary's Beltline -- one of which left a victim wounded.

    According to police, three incidents occurred in short order:

    • One at Canadian Tire (906 16th Ave. S.W.);
    • One at A&W (1320 14th St. S.W.); and
    • One at Smokers Junction and Vape Express (1433 17th Ave. S.W.).

    During one of the incidents, police say, "one individual sustained minor injuries consistent with an attack with an edged weapon."

    The suspect, a male, was arrested soon after.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

