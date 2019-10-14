One woman dead in Highway 21 collision
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 8:15AM MDT
CALGARY -- One woman is dead following a collision on Highway 21 that took place shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Strathcona County RCMP said that the female passenger of a vehicle was declared dead on scene, while the driver had unknown injuries.
Traffic was diverted on Highway 21 between Highway 522 and 520 early Monday while an analyst conducted an investigation of the scene.
This is a developing story.