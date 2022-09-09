Online fundraiser collects thousands for family of Banff stabbing victim

A GoFundMe campaign, started to help the family of Ryden Brogden, has raised thousands to help support one of the passions the murder victim had.

The 27-year-old was stabbed to death outside a Banff business on Sept. 3 and his family says they are still struggling with his loss.

"He was humble, kind, lived his life with intention and loved all animals, which he would affectionately refer to as 'critters'," the crowdfunding website's description reads.

"Ry would help anyone – anytime, he was truly a genuine soul and loved with his whole heart, with a passion for fly fishing and photography."

His family says his passion had materialized into a fly-fishing apparel company called FlyCo, a not-for-profit that sells clothing items with all proceeds going to help rescue animals.

All of the money from the GoFundMe will go toward keeping that initiative going, his family says.

John Sproule, 20, of Lake Country, B.C., is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Brogden's death. RCMP are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Full details about the GoFundMe campaign can be found online.