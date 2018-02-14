Officials say a fire that destroyed two manufactured homes in Penhold Estates on Monday was probably caused by an open flame heater in one of the units.

Emergency crews were called to the trailer park at about 4:00 p.m. for reports of a fire.

The trailers were engulfed in flames and smoke when firefighters arrived and crews had to evacuate residents from nearby units.

Crews were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading beyond the two trailers.

The Penhold Fire Department posted an update on the investigation on its Facebook page and said that the fire started in one unit and then spread to the second.

Officials say that the unit where the fire is believed to have originated did not have natural gas service and that there were a number of open flame heaters inside.

They say at least one heater was being used at the time of the fire and was most likely the cause.

The fire department says the homes were built at a time when building a fire codes were not as strict and that both had been renovated a number of times, which created dead spaces that hindered firefighting efforts.

Two adults and a dog were living in each of the units and officials say they were not injured in the incident.

A firefighter was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries but has since been released and is recovering at home.

Officials say both homes were completely destroyed and that the owners did not have insurance.