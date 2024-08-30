Opioid-related deaths in Alberta down but experts say co-ordinated approach still needed

It's some of the best news about opioids since the beginning of the pandemic: overdose deaths are way down.

The most recent data from the province shows 72 Albertans died in May; a 22 per cent drop from the month before and a 55 per cent drop from the same month the year before.

"This is a benchmark moment," said Dr. Monty Ghosh, University of Calgary addictions physician.

"Since March 2020, we saw a huge rise in the number of overall addictions and that was due to a number of factors such as isolation causing mental-health issues, a change in the drug supply because it was harder to bring stuff into the country, so the drug supply was much more toxic."

Ghosh says there was a concern the high numbers during the pandemic would persist, but those numbers have started to come down to pre-pandemic levels over the past few months.

"We're still seeing roughly two deaths a day, but it's much improved from the five to six that we were seeing previously," Ghosh said.

He says overdoses with the most deadly drugs, like carfentanil, are down, but there is still a lot of drug abuse happening.

He says the use of drug treatments to help addicts get off street drugs has been the biggest reason why deaths are down.

But he also says harm reduction is a critical part of helping addicts beat addiction.

Earl Thiessen of Oxford House Foundation agrees.

"It just validates that this recovery-oriented system of care is working," he said.

"Recovery isn't a destination, it's a journey, and these lifelong changes take time. ... I was in an Oxford House for 14 months and I was actually in treatment for a year."

"Instead of creating this division between harm reduction or recovery, one needs to be with the other," said recovering addict Gene Hogge.

"In order to keep people safe and alive, you have to have that and you also have to have the door open to where people want recovery or whatever they are looking for to move forward in life."

The province is moving to a new health agency focused on delivering public mental-health and addiction services.

Recovery Alberta will begin operations on Sept. 1, with more than 10,000 Alberta Health staff being shifted to the new silo.

But experts say they hope the focus isn't too narrow.

"Recovery does incorporate harm reduction," Ghosh said.

"Two deaths a day is still far too many."