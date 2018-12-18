Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr were in Edmonton on Tuesday to announce new funding supports for Canada’s energy sector.

The federal government will provide $1.6B in funding, which will be divided among a number of different programs.

“Today, our government is taking critical next steps with new measures to protect and promote Canada’s natural advantage. Measures that reflect our belief that Alberta’s energy sector is not just the historic backbone of our economy but a key part of our country’s future,” said Carr.

The money will go towards helping companies invest in clean growth, loans and other supports to help businesses find new markets, away from the United States.

Export Development Canada will make $1B in commercial, financial support available to exporters for investment in technology, to explore new markets and to shore up working capital.

Higher risk, small energy businesses will be able to access $500M in new funding, over three years, from the Business Development Bank of Canada to help them weather market uncertainty.

‘This funding will assist companies looking to make capital investments in innovative technologies, address working capital challenges that they face and diversify with confidence into new markets,” said Sohi.

Investment in training and technology are also part of the support package.

“Nothing is more important than building pipeline capacity to expand to non-US global markets,” said Sohi. “Our focus is to make sure that Alberta’s oil and gas sector remains a source of well-paying jobs for middle-class Canadians.”

Pro-pipeline rallies have been popping up in Alberta in recent weeks and thousands of people have gathered to call on the federal government to do more to get Alberta oil to market.

On Monday, almost 3000 people rallied outside Calgary's City Hall to ensure their message was heard.

Members of city council and the mayor supported the pro-pipeline rally and declared the oil price differential a crisis.

"It is insanity for us to take a non-renewable resource and sell it at a giant discount into the world market. That cannot happen. It cannot happen anymore," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The federal announcement also includes measures for services and programs to assist workers who have been negatively affected by the oil crisis.

It is estimated that the province is losing $80 million a day because of a backlog of oil sitting in warehouses.

The Alberta government has announced a mandatory production cut to take effect Jan. 1, 2019, as well as plans to purchase 7,000 rail cars to transport oil.