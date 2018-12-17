

CTV Calgary Staff





The ongoing oil crisis prompted hundreds of Calgarians to gather outside City Hall to rally in support of Alberta's energy sector and some city councillors also got behind the initiative.

The rally was organized by Canada Action and the grassroots movement hopes to encourage all Canadians to take positive action to support the country's natural resources.

Members of the group say they want to have an informed conversation about all the issues currently facing the energy sector.

"Canada’s the only place where all pipelines have been obstructed. We’re the only place where we’re selling the cheapest oil in the world despite having the highest environmental standards and while other jurisdictions in the US and around the world have been benefitting from higher oil prices, we have not so we are seeing layoffs, we are seeing government debt," said Cody Battershill, Canada Action.

City council held a critical meeting and councillor Jeromy Farkas put forth a motion calling on the city to address the oil price differential as a national crisis.

Farkas is asking the city to advocate for improved market access and encourage other cities to do the same.

Councillor Evan Woolley says it's important for the city to take a balanced approach so as not to divide Calgarians.

The price of Alberta crude is selling for about $12 less than its American counterpart and the province will cut production by 325,000 barrels of oil per day in the New Year to decrease the differential.

Premier Notley has called on oil companies to submit their best offer to build a new refinery as a means of increasing capacity and she has also pledged to purchase 7,000 rail cars.

City council hopes to look at new strategies and is keeping a close eye on pipeline approval bills and reporting back with quarterly strategies to hold Ottawa accountable.

“I think it's a case of frustration. Everybody’s getting at that point where there’s constant delay on the pipeline,” said Councillor Ward Sutherland. “We need to be more vocal and we’re being too quiet so we thought, well, let’s start being more vocal.”

Both councillors and pro-pipeline supporters at the rally say Canada is losing out on roughly $80 million a day due to delays around the Trans Mountain pipeline

Sutherland says it certainly doesn't help that more than half of Calgary’s office spaces are currently vacant.