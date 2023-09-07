Ottawa art exhibition at Korean Cultural Centre showcases Calgary artists

An Ottawa art exhibition featuring a unique group of Calgary artists opened Tuesday.

"Intense Difference of its Own," co-presented with Calgary's National access Arts Centre, opened at the Korean Cultural Centre Canada.

Featuring 12 artists with developmental disabilities from Korea and Calgary, the exhibition is "designed to listen to marginalized voices and share the values of the two countries through dialogue, which is a key aspect of cultural diplomacy."

Participating artists include Won Lee, Pixel Kim, Brian Ehnis, Carol Harris, Michelle Bennie, Anthony Hodgetts, Rory Berk, Thomas Sinclar, Maddux Ma, Nathan Neutel, Lara LePeare and Jamie Petit.

A wonderful evening to open Intense Difference Of Its Own at the Korean Cultural Centre in Ottawa. The exhibition closes on Sept 29 — free to the public at 150 Elgin! pic.twitter.com/UXThH2ABLZ — JS Ryu (@JSRyu2023) September 6, 2023

"I hope this exhibition serve as an opportunity to showcase the immense talent and experimental spirit of artists with disabilities working in both countries, and their potential to play a leading role in cultural exchanges." said Korean Cultural Centre director Sungeun Lee.

JS Ryu, the president and CEO of the National access Arts Centre, posted a note on social media, saying "A wonderful evening to open Intense Difference of Its Own at the Korean Cultural Centre in Ottawa. The exhibition closes on Sept 29 — free to the public at 150 Elgin!"

For more information about the exhibit, go here.